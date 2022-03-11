YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Entergy by 1,021.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $503,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $93.34 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

