YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 14 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,469.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,497.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,697.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,969.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

