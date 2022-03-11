YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,043,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,245,000 after acquiring an additional 114,871 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,441,000 after acquiring an additional 79,747 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $241,021,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $473.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $487.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.28. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $452.36 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

