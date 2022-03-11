YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.04.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG stock opened at $119.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

