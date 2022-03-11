YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.08 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.49.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.