Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.190-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $403.30 million-$407.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.70 million.Yext also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.19)-($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,258 shares of company stock worth $932,155 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after acquiring an additional 262,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 86,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 127,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

