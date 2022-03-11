Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

NYSE YEXT opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $760.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $118,280.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,258 shares of company stock valued at $932,155. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yext by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 175.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

