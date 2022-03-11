Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $3.95. Yext shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 49,396 shares trading hands.

Specifically, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,258 shares of company stock worth $932,155 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Yext alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $760.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. Yext’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 57,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yext by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,585,000 after acquiring an additional 115,155 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 35,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Yext by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.