Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) & United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Head to Head Comparison

Yatsen and United-Guardian are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Yatsen has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United-Guardian has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

73.5% of Yatsen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of United-Guardian shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of United-Guardian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yatsen and United-Guardian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatsen $802.02 million 0.45 -$411.92 million ($0.89) -0.84 United-Guardian $10.99 million 7.89 $3.31 million $0.90 20.99

United-Guardian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yatsen. Yatsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United-Guardian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yatsen and United-Guardian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatsen -41.35% -35.40% -28.32% United-Guardian 32.86% 37.54% 32.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Yatsen and United-Guardian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatsen 0 1 1 0 2.50 United-Guardian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yatsen currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,432.66%. Given Yatsen’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Yatsen is more favorable than United-Guardian.

Summary

United-Guardian beats Yatsen on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yatsen (Get Rating)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses. The company sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About United-Guardian (Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R. Globus in 1942 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

