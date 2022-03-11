Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.
Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Monday. Yandex has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.71.
About Yandex (Get Rating)
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
