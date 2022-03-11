Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) dropped 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 25,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 622,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $659.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YALA. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 3,711.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 912,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 888,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

