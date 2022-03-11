XLMedia (LON:XLM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.74

Shares of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.74 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 25.75 ($0.34), with a volume of 1,993,584 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) price objective on shares of XLMedia in a report on Friday, February 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £66.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

