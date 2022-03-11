Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XIN opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the third quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 137.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares in the last quarter.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

