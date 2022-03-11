Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.60). Xencor reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,850%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($2.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $87,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,188 shares of company stock valued at $414,062. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xencor by 185.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 92.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Xencor in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Xencor by 145.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. Xencor has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

