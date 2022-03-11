WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Down 75.7% in February

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the February 13th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84. WuXi Biologics has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $38.00.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)
