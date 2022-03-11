WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given a C$200.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$200.00 target price on WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised WSP Global from a market perform rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from C$188.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised WSP Global from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$185.77.

WSP stock opened at C$168.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$19.82 billion and a PE ratio of 47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$166.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$168.06. WSP Global has a one year low of C$115.25 and a one year high of C$187.94.

In related news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total transaction of C$1,116,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500,073 shares in the company, valued at C$90,068,148.03. Also, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$8,584,272.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,165,861.68. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,185 shares of company stock valued at $11,619,551.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

