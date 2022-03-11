WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$186.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of WSP Global from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$186.85.

Shares of WSP traded down C$1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$166.80. The company had a trading volume of 106,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,253. The firm has a market cap of C$19.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$166.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$168.06. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$115.25 and a 12 month high of C$187.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77.

In other news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total value of C$1,116,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,068,148.03. Also, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. Insiders sold a total of 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551 in the last 90 days.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

