Wrapped Bitcoin Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion and $177.05 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $39,443.51 or 1.00139479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00071219 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022282 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00017973 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 271,875 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

