WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Shares Down 0.6%

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.52 and last traded at $39.00. Approximately 436,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 260,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.