WinVest Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:WINVU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 14th

WinVest Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:WINVU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 14th. WinVest Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of WINVU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. WinVest Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,780,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $509,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

