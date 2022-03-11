Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.29.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $126.73 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $120.48 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

