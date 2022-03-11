Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

Shares of WING stock opened at $126.70 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $120.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.25.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,245,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.55%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

