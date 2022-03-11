William F. Doyle Sells 2,385 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) Chairman William F. Doyle sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $167,188.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $69.90 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.82 and a beta of 0.86.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVCR. StockNews.com lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

