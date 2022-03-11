William Blair Lowers Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) to Market Perform

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.11. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 24.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 103,066 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,176 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

