William Blair Comments on BrightView Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BrightView in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BrightView’s FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BV. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

BrightView stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BrightView has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BV. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BrightView by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,991,000 after buying an additional 181,308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 70,582 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BrightView by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BrightView by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

