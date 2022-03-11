Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Willdan Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.860-$1.860 EPS.

Shares of WLDN traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Willdan Group has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Willdan Group news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $56,813.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,833 shares of company stock valued at $822,452. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Willdan Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 85.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 683.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

