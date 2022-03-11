Willard Galen Garfield Weston Sells 21,627 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 21,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.28, for a total value of C$3,250,055.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,812,115.23.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$156.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$23.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$140.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$138.94. George Weston Limited has a 12-month low of C$100.52 and a 12-month high of C$157.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41.

Get George Weston alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 616.62%.

WN has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price objective (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$156.71.

About George Weston (Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.