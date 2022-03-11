Whiting Petroleum Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.94 Per Share (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $4.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.00. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

NYSE WLL opened at $84.08 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average is $65.41.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,745,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,590,000 after purchasing an additional 49,140 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 513,518 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,678,000 after acquiring an additional 469,005 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $74,086,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after acquiring an additional 625,355 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

