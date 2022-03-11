Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $6.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wheels Up Experience traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 45688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after buying an additional 884,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Wheels Up Experience by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.