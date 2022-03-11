Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $56.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.83.
WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
WPM stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.51. 228,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,183. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.
About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
