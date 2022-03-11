Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $56.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

WPM stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.51. 228,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,183. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

