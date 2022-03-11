Westpac Banking Corporation (WBCPE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.54 on March 22nd

Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBCPE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.5368 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 13th. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $0.54.
