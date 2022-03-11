Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WINC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 341.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 186,932 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 7,720,500.0% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 77,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,774,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 221.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter.

WINC stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WINC shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

