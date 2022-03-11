Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

OTCMKTS:WDOFF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. 330,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,705. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $13.02.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

