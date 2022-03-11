Wells Fargo & Company Raises Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $472.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $472.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $427.27.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $444.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.49 and its 200 day moving average is $379.98. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $297.28 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $915,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99,024 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

