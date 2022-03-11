Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target to $11.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COCO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ira Liran bought 49,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $512,634.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,715,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,289,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,702,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.