Wells Fargo & Company Increases Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $133.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Hess stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. Hess has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average of $82.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hess will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $6,022,878.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,988 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.08, for a total value of $1,247,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 856,621 shares of company stock worth $82,255,262. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,973,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,741,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

