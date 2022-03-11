Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,565,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,403,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after buying an additional 7,787,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 463,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $54.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.24. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

