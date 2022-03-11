Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases Shares of 34,898 Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNDT. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 225.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.54 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CNDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conduent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

