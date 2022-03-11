Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases Shares of 34,898 Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNDT. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 225.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.54 million, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.50.
CNDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conduent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
