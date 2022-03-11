Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $206,000 Investment in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIBB. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $47.19 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $101.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $645.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.03.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

