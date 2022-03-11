Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CareDx (CDNA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA):

2/28/2022 – CareDx had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $100.00 to $65.00.

2/26/2022 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2022 – CareDx had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $52.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – CareDx had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $106.00 to $87.00.

2/18/2022 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2022 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/13/2022 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 0.74. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $96.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $444,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,924. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,735,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,135 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 457,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,784,000 after acquiring an additional 185,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CareDx by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

