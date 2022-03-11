Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Otonomy (OTIC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ: OTIC) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2022 – Otonomy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Otonomy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

3/2/2022 – Otonomy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Otonomy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Otonomy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Otonomy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. Otonomy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $136.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Otonomy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Otonomy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,415 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter worth $72,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

