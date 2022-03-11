Wedbush Weighs in on Skechers U.S.A., Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.40. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $506,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,421 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after buying an additional 1,986,823 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,875,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,115,000 after buying an additional 711,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

