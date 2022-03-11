Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,165,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2,272.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 182.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.71.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $481.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.45. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

