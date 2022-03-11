Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,188 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Bunge by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bunge by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the second quarter worth $208,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 2.6% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 539,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bunge by 59.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 384,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,037,000 after purchasing an additional 142,729 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $9,860,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,151,050 shares of company stock worth $119,973,973 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Shares of BG opened at $109.75 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $112.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.34%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

