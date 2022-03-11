Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $572,000 Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $101.12 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,250,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,875 shares of company stock valued at $17,983,764 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.