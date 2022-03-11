Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 23.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after acquiring an additional 449,429 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUN stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.09. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.98.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.88) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

