Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 260 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $81.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.11. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.42 and a 52-week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

