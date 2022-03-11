Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth $254,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 65,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 72.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Shares of PFLT opened at $12.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.85. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 50.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.