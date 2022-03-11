Wedbush Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for adidas in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will earn $3.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.93. Wedbush also issued estimates for adidas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($326.09) price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of adidas from €344.00 ($373.91) to €353.00 ($383.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $110.75 on Wednesday. adidas has a 1 year low of $93.86 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in adidas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in adidas by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in adidas by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in adidas by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

