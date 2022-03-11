Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Watsco were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Watsco by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Watsco by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of WSO stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.22 and its 200 day moving average is $287.44. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.19 and a 12 month high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.83.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.